Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

