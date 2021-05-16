Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kingstone Companies in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 million, a PE ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -17.98%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

