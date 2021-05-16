ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report sales of $777.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $751.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $796.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $770.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,484,116. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ResMed by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ResMed by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ResMed by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $195.42. 344,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,017. ResMed has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.60 and a 200-day moving average of $203.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

