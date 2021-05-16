Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $83.35

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$83.35 and traded as low as C$80.62. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$81.95, with a volume of 450,737 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.62. The company has a market cap of C$25.16 billion and a PE ratio of 39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.666 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 126.64%.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

