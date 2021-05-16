Reviewing Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) & RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, indicating that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RYB Education has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Boxlight and RYB Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62% RYB Education -40.89% -57.53% -14.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxlight and RYB Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million 3.81 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -2.52 RYB Education $182.28 million 0.43 -$2.43 million $0.05 56.40

RYB Education has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RYB Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of RYB Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Boxlight and RYB Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00 RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight currently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 162.76%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than RYB Education.

Summary

Boxlight beats RYB Education on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers MimioClarity that distributes audio around the classroom and integrates with the front-of-class display; Mimio MyBot system that bridges the gap between learning about robotics in the classroom and the application of robotics; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers standards-driven lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; and MimioView document camera, as well as peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and provides classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 100 directly operated and 250 franchise kindergartens; and 6 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. RYB Education, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

