Reviewing Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) & CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and CIM Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 17.99% 3.78% 1.62% CIM Commercial Trust -14.14% -15.34% -1.00%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and CIM Commercial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 3 6 0 2.67 CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus price target of $36.82, suggesting a potential upside of 2.82%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CIM Commercial Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and CIM Commercial Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 9.07 $341.12 million $3.07 11.66 CIM Commercial Trust $139.99 million 1.20 $345.67 million ($0.50) -22.66

CIM Commercial Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Omega Healthcare Investors. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats CIM Commercial Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

