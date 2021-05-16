Reviewing Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% BioSig Technologies N/A -244.64% -213.88%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zynex and BioSig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50 BioSig Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex presently has a consensus price target of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 55.91%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million 10.63 $9.49 million $0.28 49.54 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

Zynex beats BioSig Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

