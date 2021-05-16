Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RVMD. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $31.99 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,446.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $6,942,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $5,549,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

