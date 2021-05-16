REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $70.69 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00088081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00020544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.10 or 0.01092184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00064103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00113885 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00063245 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

