RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of -0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

