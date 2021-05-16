Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading Down 3%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares traded down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.51. 19,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,660,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.31 million, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.