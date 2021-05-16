Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf restated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,807.86 ($75.88).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 6,135 ($80.15) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 59.32 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,788 ($88.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £76.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,949.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,639.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.93%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

