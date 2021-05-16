Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $22.23

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $24.00. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 9,464 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

