Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $22.23

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $24.00. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 9,464 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

