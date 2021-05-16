Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock Position Decreased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $63.23 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on RBA shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

