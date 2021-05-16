Robert W. Baird Raises InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $104.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.
INMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. InMode has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.95.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in InMode by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $2,453,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $4,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
