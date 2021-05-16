Robert W. Baird Raises InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $104.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. InMode has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in InMode by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $2,453,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $4,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

