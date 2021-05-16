Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $450.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $413.74.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $315.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.98. Roku has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.