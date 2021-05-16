Ronna Romney Sells 1,250 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00.

NYSE MOH opened at $260.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.23.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

