Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $250.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.28.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $222.64 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $188.37 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.25.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.