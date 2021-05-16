Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $36.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.08.

ATZAF stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

