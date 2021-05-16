Royal Bank of Canada Increases Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to C$16.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SUUIF opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.