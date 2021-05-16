Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to $45.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NPIFF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

