Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.02.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of NPI opened at C$38.36 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$29.51 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.