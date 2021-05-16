Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $100.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

