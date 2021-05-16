Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rush Street Interactive traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.98. 21,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,601,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

