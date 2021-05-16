Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 26th.
Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The stock has a market cap of £657.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.65.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
