Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The stock has a market cap of £657.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.65.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 20,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37). Also, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley bought 7,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £19,858.39 ($25,945.11). Insiders purchased 28,484 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,878 over the last quarter.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

