SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.72 ($20.84).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

Shares of SFQ traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €13.33 ($15.68). 139,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.54. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €4.60 ($5.41) and a 1 year high of €14.49 ($17.05). The stock has a market cap of $605.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.