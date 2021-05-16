Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. Safran has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

