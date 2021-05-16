Samson Rock Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 6,072 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 3,536.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after purchasing an additional 869,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Arcosa by 28.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 78,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

