Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $1.23 Million in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,302 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. IDACORP accounts for approximately 0.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after buying an additional 732,674 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 161.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after buying an additional 240,376 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after buying an additional 171,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $8,950,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of IDA opened at $101.85 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.