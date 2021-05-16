Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $696,000 in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Shoals Technologies Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $433,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $927,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $4,418,000.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

