Samson Rock Capital LLP Takes Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,291,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.8% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. CX Institutional grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 187,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $173.49 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

