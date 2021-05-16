Samson Rock Capital LLP Takes Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Radware by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Radware stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

