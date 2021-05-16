Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Sets New 52-Week High at $771.30

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 771.30 ($10.08) and last traded at GBX 762.05 ($9.96), with a volume of 217887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 603 ($7.88).

SNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanne Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 691.25 ($9.03).

The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 643.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 596.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Sanne Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

Sanne Group Company Profile (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

