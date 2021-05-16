Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report ($1.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($1.87). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.93) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRPT opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

