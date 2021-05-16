Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of BFS opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,502,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

