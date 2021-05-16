Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.66). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRRK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.92. 337,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

