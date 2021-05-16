Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.66). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRRK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.92. 337,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit