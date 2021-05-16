Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives $51.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHNWF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Schroders has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.