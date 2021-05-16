Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $61.24 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $1,105,236.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,377 shares in the company, valued at $931,440.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,599,881 shares of company stock valued at $139,676,039.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 83.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,393 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 692.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $25,622,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.