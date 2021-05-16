Scotiabank Cuts TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $151.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $152.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.50.

TMXXF opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.03. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $111.68.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

