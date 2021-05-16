Scotiabank Lowers Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$48.25

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NPIFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill restated an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.45.

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

