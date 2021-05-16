Scotiabank Trims Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Target Price to $245.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $255.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BYDGF. Raymond James lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.83. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

