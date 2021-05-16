Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 48,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 58,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $104.27 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.28.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

