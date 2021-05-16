Scrypta Hits One Day Volume of $5.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Scrypta has a market cap of $306,868.25 and approximately $5.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00033952 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001627 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003768 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,856,689 coins and its circulating supply is 17,056,689 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.