SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives $27.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCYX. Aegis decreased their price target on SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 211,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80). On average, equities analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 45.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

