Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $74.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

SIGI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 144,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3,607.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66,527 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

