Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.09). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.25. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000.

In other news, Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 8,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 67,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,455 in the last ninety days.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.