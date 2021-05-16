Sharder (SS) Achieves Market Cap of $787,417.44

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Sharder has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $787,417.44 and $136.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00086270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.31 or 0.01139401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00115471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00061750 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

