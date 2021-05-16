Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Tops $7.82

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.82 or 0.00015969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1.65 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00091806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.49 or 0.00513453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00232134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004905 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.42 or 0.01193179 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

