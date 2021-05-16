Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,711 ($22.35).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,732 ($22.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 16.59 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,653.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,611.93.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson acquired 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.