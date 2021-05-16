Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Titon (LON:TON)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:TON opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £14.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Titon’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

